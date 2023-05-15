“Remembering Aaron Young: Owner of Young’s Landscaping and Lawn Care Passes Away at 32 in Somerset, KY”

Aaron Young Obituary: Remembering the Life of Somerset, KY’s Young’s Landscaping and Lawn Care Owner

Early Life and Career

Aaron Young was born on June 15, 1989, in Somerset, Kentucky. From a young age, he had a passion for landscaping and lawn care. He spent his teenage years working for a local landscaping company and honing his skills in the trade.

In 2012, at the age of 23, Aaron decided to start his own landscaping and lawn care business, which he named Young’s Landscaping and Lawn Care. He believed that he could offer better quality services than the existing companies in the area, and he was right. His business grew rapidly, and he soon became a well-known figure in the community.

Personal Life

Aaron was a kind and caring person who loved his family and friends deeply. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Sarah, and a loving father to his two children, Emily and Tyler. He was also a beloved son, brother, and friend to many.

In his free time, Aaron enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He was an active member of his local church and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Passing

On August 7, 2021, Aaron Young passed away unexpectedly at the age of 32. His death came as a shock to his family, friends, and the entire Somerset community.

Aaron’s passing is a great loss to his family and the community that he served. He will be remembered for his dedication to his work, his love for his family and friends, and his willingness to help others.

Legacy

Aaron’s legacy will live on through his business, which he built from the ground up. Young’s Landscaping and Lawn Care will continue to serve the community that Aaron loved so much.

In addition to his business, Aaron will be remembered for his kind and caring spirit. He touched the lives of many, and his memory will be cherished by those who knew him.

Final Thoughts

Aaron Young was a remarkable person who left a lasting impact on those around him. His passion for landscaping and lawn care was matched only by his love for his family and friends.

Although he is no longer with us, we can honor his memory by continuing to live our lives with the same passion and dedication that he had. Rest in peace, Aaron Young. You will be missed.

