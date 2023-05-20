“Remembering Alan Axelrod: An Obituary and a Tribute to His Legacy at Bilzin Sumberg”

Alan Axelrod: A Tribute to the Author and Historian

Early Life and Education

Alan Axelrod was born on August 25, 1952, in New York City. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in English from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and his Master’s degree in English and American Literature from the University of Iowa.

Career

Axelrod began his career as a professor of English Literature at Lake Forest College in Illinois. He later became a full-time writer and historian, focusing on American history and military history. Axelrod was the author of over 100 books, including biographies, military history, and business books. Some of his most notable works include “Patton: A Biography,” “The Real History of the Cold War,” and “America’s Wars.”

Axelrod was also a frequent guest on television and radio programs, where he shared his expertise on historical events and figures. He was known for his ability to make history come alive for his audiences.

Legacy

Axelrod’s contributions to the field of history and literature will be remembered for years to come. His books continue to educate and inspire readers. Axelrod’s passion for history and his ability to share that passion with others will be greatly missed.

Alan Axelrod Bilzin: A Life of Service

Early Life and Education

Alan Axelrod Bilzin was born on June 4, 1948, in New York City. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Michigan and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

Career

Bilzin began his career as an attorney in Miami, Florida. He joined the law firm Bilzin Sumberg in 1976, where he specialized in real estate law. Bilzin became a partner in the firm in 1980 and served as the managing partner from 1997 to 2006.

Bilzin was known for his dedication to his clients and his community. He was involved in numerous organizations, including the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, the United Way of Miami-Dade, and the University of Miami School of Law.

In addition to his legal career, Bilzin was also a philanthropist. He supported many charitable organizations and causes, including the American Cancer Society and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

Legacy

Bilzin’s contributions to the legal profession and his community will be remembered for years to come. His dedication to his clients, his community, and his philanthropic efforts serve as an inspiration to others. Bilzin’s legacy is one of service and generosity, and he will be greatly missed.

