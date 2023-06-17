Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez victim : Remembering Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez, 8-year-old who died in Border Patrol custody
A group of individuals came together to pay tribute to Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez, an 8-year-old girl who passed away while in the custody of Border Patrol on May 17th. (June 16th)
Read Full story :Funeral held for 8-year-old who died in CBP's custody/
News Source : Associated Press Videos
- Funeral services for 8-year-old who passed away in CBP’s custody
- Mourning the loss of a child in CBP’s custody
- Honoring the life of the 8-year-old who died in CBP custody
- Grieving community holds funeral for child who died in CBP custody
- Remembering the tragedy of the 8-year-old who died in CBP custody