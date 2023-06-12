“Remembering Arthur Mpofu: A Tribute to His Life” – Cause of Death Revealed

Obituary of Arthur Mpofu

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Arthur Mpofu on June 10, 2021. Arthur was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of many.

Arthur passed away peacefully at the age of 65 after battling a long illness. He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Arthur was a dedicated family man who always put his loved ones first. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family and was a pillar of strength for those around him. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering love.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sarah, his children, James and Rachel, and his grandchildren, Lily and Max. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service for Arthur will be held on June 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church at 10 am. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Arthur, you will be greatly missed.

