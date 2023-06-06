Remembering Astrud Gilberto: A Tribute to the Iconic Brazilian Bossa Nova Singer who Passed Away at 83.







ASTRUD GILBERTO – RIP

Tribute to the Brazilian Bossa Nova Singer who has died aged 83

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian Bossa Nova singer known for her silky voice and timeless classics such as “The Girl from Ipanema”. Gilberto died at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy of beautiful music that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Her unique style and effortless delivery captured the hearts of music lovers across the globe, earning her a place in the annals of music history. Her collaborations with the likes of Stan Getz and João Gilberto helped to popularize Bossa Nova in the United States and beyond.

Despite her success, Gilberto remained humble and dedicated to her craft, always striving to create music that was authentic and true to her roots. Her influence on Brazilian music and culture is immeasurable, and her impact on the world of music is undeniable.

Today, we pay tribute to Astrud Gilberto, a true legend who will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Astrud.





