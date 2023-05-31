Remembering C. Boyden Gray: The Man Who Alerted Us

Pinkerton: In Memoriam: C. Boyden Gray, the Man Who Warned Us

Introduction

C. Boyden Gray, a prominent Republican lawyer and former White House counsel, passed away on April 6, 2021, at the age of 80. Gray was a champion of conservative causes and a vocal critic of government overreach. He was also a strong advocate for the rule of law and a staunch defender of the Constitution.

Early Life and Career

Gray was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1943. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then went on to Yale Law School. After graduating from law school, Gray clerked for Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren and then worked for several law firms before entering public service.

White House Counsel

In 1981, Gray was appointed White House counsel by President Ronald Reagan. He served in this position until 1985 and played a key role in shaping Reagan’s conservative agenda. Gray was instrumental in the administration’s efforts to deregulate the economy, reduce government spending, and strengthen national defense.

Legal Career

After leaving the White House, Gray returned to private practice and became one of the nation’s leading lawyers. He was a partner at the law firm WilmerHale and represented a wide range of clients, including corporations, trade associations, and conservative organizations.

Conservative Activism

Gray was also a passionate conservative activist and a vocal advocate for limited government and individual liberty. He served on the boards of several conservative organizations, including the Federalist Society and the American Enterprise Institute. He was also a frequent commentator on conservative issues and a regular guest on Fox News.

Legacy

Gray’s legacy will be remembered as one of principled conservatism and unwavering commitment to the rule of law. He was a tireless advocate for limited government and individual freedom, and his contributions to the conservative movement will be felt for generations to come.

Conclusion

C. Boyden Gray was a remarkable man who dedicated his life to serving his country and advancing conservative principles. He was a brilliant lawyer, a passionate activist, and a true patriot. His passing is a great loss to the conservative movement and to the nation as a whole. C. Boyden Gray will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on.

