“Remembering Caileigh Duggan: Friends and Family Mourn the Loss of the 18-Year-Old from New York”

Obituary of Caileigh Duggan

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Caileigh Duggan, who left us at the tender age of 18 in New York. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many, and her loss is felt deeply by all who knew her.

Caileigh was born on March 15, 2003, and grew up in a loving household with her parents and two siblings. She was a kind and compassionate person who always went out of her way to help others. Her smile and infectious laughter could light up any room, and she had a heart of gold.

Caileigh was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for music and played the guitar, often performing at local events. She was also a talented artist, and her artwork was admired by many.

Caileigh’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who loved her. Her family and friends will always remember her kind spirit, infectious personality, and unwavering love. She will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on forever in our hearts.

We ask that you keep Caileigh’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

