Remembering Chad Vatamaniuck: Lethbridge, AB Resident Passes Away in Tragic Motorcycle Accident on June 16th

Chad Vatamaniuck Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chad Vatamaniuck on June 16, 2021. He died tragically in a motorcycle accident in Lethbridge, AB.

Chad was born on September 4, 1985, in Lethbridge, AB. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Chad was a passionate motorcycle enthusiast who loved nothing more than hitting the open road. He was also an accomplished electrician who took great pride in his work and always went above and beyond for his clients.

Chad is survived by his parents, John and Karen Vatamaniuck, his sister, Sarah Vatamaniuck, and his nephew, Owen. He will be forever remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering love for his family and friends.

A celebration of Chad’s life will be held on June 23, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Lethbridge Exhibition Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association in Chad’s memory.

