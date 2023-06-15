Remembering Cody Bunn: Bayfield Mourns the Loss of a Beloved Member of the Community

Cody Bunn

The Bayfield community is deeply saddened by the passing of Cody Bunn. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Cody Bunn passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and warmth. He was a beloved member of the community, known for his infectious smile and positive attitude.

Cody Bunn’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of many. His contributions to the community will never be forgotten, and he will always be remembered as a shining example of what it means to be a good person.

