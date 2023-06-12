“Remembering Colleen Cere: A Tribute to the Beloved Wife and Mother from Edison NJ Who Courageously Fought Until June 6”

Colleen Cere Obituary

Colleen Cere, a beloved wife and mother from Edison, NJ, passed away on June 6th after a courageous battle. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing.

Colleen was born on March 14th, 1975 in Edison, NJ. She graduated from Edison High School in 1993 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Rutgers University.

Colleen was a dedicated teacher who touched the lives of countless students throughout her career. She was known for her kindness, patience, and unwavering commitment to her students.

Outside of her work, Colleen was a devoted wife to her husband, Michael, and a loving mother to her two children, Ryan and Emily. She cherished spending time with her family and creating lasting memories with them.

Colleen will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering spirit will remain in the hearts of those who loved her forever.

A private family service will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Colleen’s memory.

