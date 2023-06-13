Remembering David Norbury: A Tribute to His Life

In Loving Memory of David Norbury

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Norbury. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

David was a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his love of music, cooking, and his passion for helping others.

David’s legacy will live on through the memories he created with those who knew him. He was a true inspiration to all and will be dearly missed.

Rest in peace, David Norbury.

