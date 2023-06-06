“Remembering Jacob Dowil: Union, MO Resident Passes Away in Tragic Liberty Sch. Rd. Car Accident”

Jacob Dowil

Jacob Dowil, 23, of Union, MO passed away unexpectedly on Liberty Sch. Rd. due to a car accident on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Born on July 12, 1998, in Union, MO, Jacob was the son of John and Mary Dowil. He graduated from Union High School in 2016 and attended Missouri State University, where he majored in Business Administration.

Jacob was a hardworking, ambitious, and friendly person who loved making new friends and exploring new places. He was passionate about music, and his favorite band was The Beatles. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching football and basketball.

Jacob is survived by his parents, John and Mary Dowil; his sister, Emily Dowil; his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A memorial service for Jacob will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Union First Baptist Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Union High School Music Department in memory of Jacob.

