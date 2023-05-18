Remembering Janice Unger: A Tribute to a Beloved Michigan Resident

Janice Unger Michigan has died: A Life Well-Lived

On June 16, 2021, Janice Unger of Michigan passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Janice was born on October 4, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, to loving parents, Arthur and Lillian Unger. She grew up in a close-knit family alongside her siblings, Elaine, Richard, and David.

Family Life

Janice was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She cherished her family and always made time for them. She was especially close to her nieces and nephews and was always there to offer guidance and support. Janice was known for her kind heart, and her family will miss her dearly.

Career

Janice was a dedicated worker who spent over 35 years at General Motors. She was a talented accountant who took pride in her work. She was a respected member of the GM community and had many friends among her colleagues.

Passions and Hobbies

Janice had many passions and hobbies that she enjoyed throughout her life. She loved to read, and her house was always filled with books. She was also an avid traveler and enjoyed exploring new places and cultures. She was a lover of music and attended many concerts and shows throughout her life. Janice was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She had a green thumb and spent many hours gardening in her backyard.

Legacy

Janice will be remembered as a kind, caring, and loving person who touched the lives of many. She was always there for her family and friends, and her generosity knew no bounds. She will be missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched throughout her life.

Final Thoughts

Janice Unger was a remarkable woman who lived a life well-lived. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. The world is a better place because of her, and her legacy will continue to inspire others to live a life filled with kindness, love, and compassion. Rest in peace, Janice.

