Remembering Janice Unger: A Tribute to Her Life and Legacy

Janice Unger Michigan has Died: A Life Remembered

The passing of Janice Unger Michigan has left a void in the hearts of her loved ones. Janice, who was 67 years old, passed away on June 7, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was born on June 14, 1953, in Detroit, Michigan, to her parents, Robert and Martha Unger.

Early Life and Education

Janice grew up in Detroit and attended Cass Technical High School. She went on to study at the University of Michigan, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Janice was a dedicated and compassionate nurse who spent her career caring for others.

Family Life

Janice was married to her husband, Charles Michigan, for 42 years. Together, they raised three children: Michael, Emily, and Sarah. Janice was a loving wife and mother who always put her family first. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was known for her delicious home-cooked meals and her warm hugs.

Professional Life

Janice was a registered nurse who worked in various healthcare settings throughout her career. She was passionate about providing high-quality care to her patients and was known for her kind and compassionate nature. Janice was a lifelong learner and always sought out new knowledge and skills to improve her practice.

Community Involvement

Janice was an active member of her community and volunteered her time and talents to various organizations. She was a member of the local Rotary Club and was involved in numerous charitable causes. Janice was passionate about making a difference in the lives of others and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Remembering Janice

Janice will be remembered for her kind heart, her infectious smile, and her unwavering dedication to her family and her patients. She touched the lives of everyone she met and left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

“Janice was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her,” said her husband, Charles Michigan. “We take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace and reunited with her parents in heaven.”

Janice’s children, Michael, Emily, and Sarah, echoed their father’s sentiments and expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from friends and family.

“Our mother was an incredible woman who always put others before herself,” said Michael. “She taught us the value of hard work, compassion, and kindness, and we are forever grateful for the love and guidance she provided.”

Emily added, “Our mother was the glue that held our family together. She was always there for us, no matter what. We will miss her dearly.”

“Our mother was our rock,” said Sarah. “She was the most loving, caring, and selfless person we have ever known. We are heartbroken by her passing, but we take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace.”

A Final Farewell

Janice Unger Michigan will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. Her family has requested that donations be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Janice will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her legacy of love, kindness, and compassion will live on in the hearts of those she touched throughout her life.

