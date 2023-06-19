Remembering Jayson Godfrey: His Obituary and Funeral Services in Orlando, FL After His Tragic Car Accident Death

Jayson Godfrey Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jayson Godfrey, a beloved member of our community, on July 27, 2021.
Jayson was born on January 5, 1995, in Orlando, FL. He was a kind, generous, and loving person who touched the lives of all who knew him. He had a passion for music and was a talented guitarist, often performing at local venues.
On the night of July 25, 2021, Jayson was involved in a fatal car accident in Orlando, FL. His sudden and tragic death has left his family, friends, and community in shock and deep sorrow.
A funeral service will be held in Jayson’s honor on August 2, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Orlando, located at 3000 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32805. The service will begin at 11:00 AM.
Jayson will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.
- Jayson Godfrey Funeral Arrangements
- Jayson Godfrey Obituary Notice
- Jayson Godfrey Memorial Service
- Jayson Godfrey Car Crash News
- Jayson Godfrey Condolences and Tributes