Remembering Jayson Godfrey: His Obituary and Funeral Services in Orlando, FL After His Tragic Car Accident Death

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jayson Godfrey, a beloved member of our community, on July 27, 2021.

Jayson was born on January 5, 1995, in Orlando, FL. He was a kind, generous, and loving person who touched the lives of all who knew him. He had a passion for music and was a talented guitarist, often performing at local venues.

On the night of July 25, 2021, Jayson was involved in a fatal car accident in Orlando, FL. His sudden and tragic death has left his family, friends, and community in shock and deep sorrow.

A funeral service will be held in Jayson’s honor on August 2, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Orlando, located at 3000 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32805. The service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Jayson will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.





