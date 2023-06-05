Remembering Jessica Hollady: ERHS Cheerleader tragically lost in ATV accident

Jessica Hollady, ERHS Cheerleader, Passes Away in ATV Accident

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jessica Hollady, a beloved member of the East Ridge High School community. Jessica was a vibrant and dedicated cheerleader, known for her infectious energy and unwavering positivity.

Tragically, Jessica was involved in an ATV accident on Friday afternoon and succumbed to her injuries soon after. Her passing has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew her.

Jessica will be remembered for her kind heart, her infectious smile, and her unwavering commitment to her passions. She was a bright light in the ERHS community, and her loss will be felt deeply by all who knew her.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jessica’s family and friends during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched.

