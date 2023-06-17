“Remembering Jimmy Riddle: Gofundme Campaign in Memory of Woodlyn, PA Resident Who Passed Away Following a Motorcycle Accident”







After a tragic motorcycle accident, Jimmy Riddle has passed away. He was a loving son, brother, and friend to many in the Woodlyn, PA community.Jimmy was known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.To support Jimmy’s family during this difficult time, we have set up a Gofundme page. Any donation, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated.Let’s come together to honor Jimmy’s memory and show his family how much he meant to all of us.Thank you for your generosity and support.