Remembering John Mordasky: A Colorful Citizen

As we reflect on the life of John Mordasky, a vibrant member of our community, it’s clear that his spirit lives on.

Remembering John D. Mordasky: Farmer, War Hero, Politician and Community Leader

STAFFORD, CT — John D. Mordasky, arguably one of the most colorful characters to ever call Stafford home as a farmer, war hero, community benefactor and a lawmaker who wore a cowboy hat at the Connecticut State Capitol, has died.



He was 97.Mordasky died at his home on April 1, according to his obituary from the Introvigne Funeral Home.

From Czechoslovakia to UConn

Mordasky came to Stafford by way of Czechoslovakia and graduated with an animal science degree from the University of Connecticut College of Agriculture as an Animal Science Major. He met his wife of 74 years, Rosemary, at UConn.

Mordasky was dedicated to being a dairy farmer at his Pinerise Dairy Farm and, at one time, he and Rosie and their six children owned 600 dairy cows as well as dogs, cats and 26 horses.

Politics and Service

In between milkings, Mordasky was involved in politics and represented the 52nd House district for 22 years. He served on the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee for several years and an assistant majority leader. Mordasky was named by Connecticut Council of Small Towns, as the ‘Legislator of the Year’ in 1996.

He was known for showing up for legislative business wearing a cowboy hat and boots.

Community Involvement

In Stafford, Mordasky served on the Board of Selectmen, and on the Zoning Board of Appeals. He was active in 4H and was an honorary member of the FFA, as well as a lifelong member of the Connecticut Milk Producers Association.

In 1943, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Army Air Corps as a tail gunner on a B29. Mordasky flew 22 missions over Japan.

A Legacy to Remember



The poster added, “(He) left a trademark in the state of Connecticut and the town of Stafford.” “He was a farmer, a blacksmith, a sawmill operator, a mechanic, an electrician, a politician and an American,” family members said in the obituary.One visitor to the Introvigne tribute wall said that Mordasky,”was a man of men.”The poster added, “(He) left a trademark in the state of Connecticut and the town of Stafford.”

Final Farewell

Calling hours are slated for Tuesday from from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial is slated for Wednesday, at 2:30 P.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford.

Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford.