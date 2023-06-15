“Remembering Juan Amaral: Details on the Passing of Juan Carlos Amaral at Age 45”

Juan Amaral Obituary – Beloved Community Member Passes Away at Age 45

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Juan Carlos Amaral, a cherished member of our community who passed away at the age of 45. Juan was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend who touched the lives of many with his kind heart and infectious smile.

Juan’s cause of death was a sudden heart attack, which took him from us far too soon. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched.

Juan was born on July 16, 1976, in Los Angeles, California. He grew up in the city and attended local schools before going on to earn his degree in business administration from the University of California, Los Angeles. Juan was a successful businessman who owned and operated several businesses in the area. He was known for his hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Juan was a loving husband to his wife Maria and a devoted father to his two children, Sofia and Diego. He was also a beloved brother to his siblings, Carlos and Ana, and a dear friend to many in the community.

Juan’s passing is a great loss to all who knew him. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. May Juan rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

