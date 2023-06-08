“Remembering Kaylee Goodman: Lexington, Kentucky Mourns the Loss of a Beloved Family Member”

Kaylee Goodman Passes Away, Leaving Family in Mourning

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kaylee Goodman of Lexington, Kentucky. Kaylee passed away on [insert date], leaving behind a heartbroken family and friends.

Kaylee was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She was known for her kind heart, infectious smile and her passion for life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. They ask for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved Kaylee.

Kaylee Goodman death Kaylee Goodman obituary Lexington Kentucky Kaylee Goodman funeral arrangements Kaylee Goodman cause of death Kaylee Goodman family statement.