“Remembering Lakenya Anderson: Brantley Woman Passes Away in Tragic Alabama Car Accident”

Lakenya Anderson Obituary

On Monday, July 5th, 2021, Lakenya Anderson, a resident of Brantley, Alabama, tragically passed away in a car accident. She was just 26 years old.

Lakenya was born on January 2nd, 1995 in Andalusia, Alabama to her parents, John and Mary Anderson. She graduated from Brantley High School in 2013 and went on to attend Troy University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Lakenya was a kind-hearted person who was loved by all who knew her. She had a passion for helping others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and loved to travel and explore new places.

Lakenya is survived by her parents, John and Mary Anderson; her sister, Jasmine Anderson; her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at Brantley Baptist Church at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Brantley Baptist Church in Lakenya’s memory.

Rest in peace, Lakenya. You will always be remembered and loved.

Fatal car accident in Alabama Brantley resident Lakenya Anderson Tragic passing of Lakenya Anderson Lakenya Anderson obituary and funeral arrangements Alabama community mourns loss of Lakenya Anderson