“Remembering Larry Luitjens: Obituary and Funeral Details in Sioux Falls, South Dakota”

Obituary of Larry Luitjens

Larry Luitjens, age 68, passed away on September 10, 2021, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was born on October 20, 1952, in Sioux Falls to parents John and Margaret (nee: Johnson) Luitjens.

Larry graduated from Roosevelt High School and continued his education at South Dakota State University, where he earned a degree in business administration. He worked for various companies throughout his career and retired from his position as a financial analyst at First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

Larry was a devoted husband to his wife, Mary, of 42 years. Together they raised two children, Sarah and Ryan. He was a loving grandfather to his four grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Papa.”

Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, and playing golf. He was an active member of the Sioux Falls Country Club and served on the board of directors for several years.

Larry will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Larry’s memory.

Cause of Death: not mentioned in the obituary.

