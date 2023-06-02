“Remembering Lesiba Marokana: A Tribute to the Music Compiler from METRO FM”

METRO FM Mourns the Death of Music Compiler, Lesiba Marokana

The South African media industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its own, Lesiba Marokana. The veteran music compiler passed away on Wednesday, 11 November 2020, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Who was Lesiba Marokana?

Lesiba Marokana was a music compiler at METRO FM, one of South Africa’s biggest radio stations. He was known for his passion for music and his ability to curate playlists that resonated with his audience. His deep knowledge of different genres of music made him a valuable asset to the station, and he was widely admired by his colleagues and fans alike.

How did Lesiba Marokana pass away?

The cause of Lesiba Marokana’s death has not been officially disclosed. However, reports suggest that he had been battling an illness for some time before his untimely demise. His death has come as a shock to many, and his colleagues at METRO FM have expressed their condolences to his family and friends.

The impact of Lesiba Marokana’s death

Lesiba Marokana’s death has left a huge void in the South African media industry. He was a respected figure who had a significant impact on the music industry, and his passing has been felt by many. His fans have taken to social media to express their condolences and to pay tribute to his legacy.

Tributes to Lesiba Marokana

Many of Lesiba Marokana’s colleagues at METRO FM and other media personalities have expressed their sadness at his passing. DJ Fresh, a fellow presenter at the station, tweeted, “Rest in peace, my brother. You will forever be in our hearts.” Other media personalities who have paid tribute to Marokana include Pearl Modiadie, Sizwe Dhlomo, and Somizi Mhlongo.

Lesiba Marokana’s legacy

Lesiba Marokana will always be remembered for his contribution to the music industry and his impact on the South African media landscape. His passion for music and his ability to connect with his audience made him a beloved figure at METRO FM and beyond. His legacy will live on through the music he curated and the memories he created.

Final thoughts

Lesiba Marokana’s death has left a deep sense of loss in the South African media industry. His colleagues at METRO FM and his fans have been left grieving, but they will always remember him for his passion for music and his impact on the industry. Rest in peace, Lesiba Marokana.

Lesiba Marokana Metro FM Music compiling Grief and loss Radio industry