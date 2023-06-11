Remembering Lincoln Bastin through his Virtual Obituary | RIP Lincoln Bastin, a Friend







Lincoln Bastin Virtual Obituary

RIP Lincoln Bastin

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Lincoln Bastin. He was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of many.

Lincoln was a talented software engineer who always went above and beyond to help his colleagues. He was admired for his intelligence and work ethic, but more importantly, for his humility and kindness towards others.

Outside of work, Lincoln enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for hiking and exploring the great outdoors. He was also an avid reader and loved to share his knowledge with others.

Lincoln will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he has touched and the memories he has created. Rest in peace, dear friend.





Virtual memorial service for Lincoln Bastin Online tribute to Lincoln Bastin Lincoln Bastin obituary on the internet Remembering Lincoln Bastin through digital means Honoring the life of Lincoln Bastin virtually