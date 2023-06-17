“Remembering Lisa Brinkmeyer: A Tribute to Her Life | Watch the Full Video Here”

Lisa Brinkmeyer: A Life Remembered

Lisa Brinkmeyer, beloved daughter, sister, wife, and mother, passed away peacefully on October 1st, 2020, at the age of 45. She was born on June 12th, 1975, in Chicago, Illinois, and spent most of her life in the surrounding suburbs.

Lisa was an accomplished artist and musician, with a passion for creating and sharing her work with others. She was a devoted mother to her two children and a loyal friend to many. Her kindness, generosity, and infectious smile touched the lives of everyone she met.

Lisa is survived by her husband, John, and their two children, Sarah and Michael. She will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, extended family, and friends.

A private memorial service will be held in Lisa’s honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, in memory of Lisa’s courageous battle with cancer.

Lisa’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, dear Lisa.

