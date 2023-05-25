“Remembering Nicole Jonutz: Funeral Services for the Native of Maple Park, IL at Nicole Jones Funeral Home”

Death: Nicole Jonutz

Nicole Jones Obituary

Nicole Jones, a beloved resident of Maple Park, IL, passed away on September 20th, 2021. She was born on April 4th, 1979, in Aurora, IL. Nicole was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Her sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Life and Legacy

Nicole was a graduate of Kaneland High School and went on to pursue a degree in nursing from Northern Illinois University. She was a dedicated nurse who genuinely cared for her patients. She worked for several years at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL.

Nicole was a devoted wife to her husband, John, and a loving mother to their three children, Emma, Ethan, and Evan. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her children play sports, and traveling. Nicole had a kind and gentle spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Nicole Jonutz Funeral Home

A funeral service for Nicole Jonutz will be held on September 25th, 2021, at the Maple Park United Methodist Church. The visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 pm. The burial will take place at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Geneva, IL.

Final Thoughts

Nicole Jones was a remarkable person who touched the lives of so many people. She was a dedicated nurse, a loving wife, and a devoted mother. Her kind and gentle spirit will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her. As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate her life and the legacy she leaves behind. Rest in peace, Nicole.

