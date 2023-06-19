Remembering Oliwier Kaczmarowski: A Family’s Tribute to the 15-Year-Old Found Deceased in a River near Gainsborough in Ma…

Remembering Oliwier Kaczmarowski

It is with heavy hearts that we remember Oliwier Kaczmarowski, who tragically passed away at the age of 15 in May. Oliwier was found in a river near Gainsborough, and his loss has deeply impacted our family and community.

Oliwier was a kind, loving, and adventurous young man who brought joy to everyone who knew him. He had a contagious smile and a heart full of compassion, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was passionate about music and loved playing the guitar, often performing for family and friends.

As we mourn his passing, we hold onto the memories we shared with Oliwier and the impact he had on our lives. We will forever miss his infectious energy and unwavering love for life. Our family would like to thank the community for their support during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Oliwier. You will always be in our hearts.

