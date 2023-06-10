“Remembering Otis Grand: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of the Renowned American Blues Musician behind the Hit Album Perfume and Grime”

Blues Musician Otis Grand Passes Away

Otis Grand, a renowned American blues musician, known for his 1996 album Perfume and Grime, has sadly passed away. The musician’s cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Grand was a highly respected guitarist and bandleader in the blues world. He collaborated with many notable musicians, including Eric Clapton, Joe Louis Walker, and Anson Funderburgh. Grand’s music was celebrated for its soulful and authentic blues sound.

His passing is a significant loss to the blues community and the music industry as a whole. He will be remembered for his contributions to the genre and his passion for keeping the blues alive.

