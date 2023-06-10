Remembering Sal Iacono: Ottawa Mourns the Passing of a Beloved Individual

Sal Iacono’s Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sal Iacono of Ottawa. Sal passed away on [insert date] surrounded by his loved ones.

Sal was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Sal was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and his love for sports. He was an avid hockey player and fan, and spent many weekends on the ice with his friends and family. He was also a dedicated volunteer in the Ottawa community, always giving back to those in need.

Sal is survived by his loving wife [insert name], his children [insert names], and his grandchildren [insert names]. He will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted family man.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the medical staff at [insert hospital] for their care and compassion during Sal’s final days.

A funeral service will be held on [insert date] at [insert location]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sal’s memory to [insert charity].

Rest in peace Sal, you will forever be in our hearts.

