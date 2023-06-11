Remembering the 15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot at Graduation Party in New Castle: A Tribute by Friends and Family today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A balloon release was held in honor of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in New Castle. Damian Jackson and two other teens were shot early Saturday morning while attending a high school graduation party at Bollinger Playground. Jackson later died at a hospital in Allegheny County. Friends and family gathered at the spot where he was killed to pay their respects. Jackson’s mother described him as family oriented and someone who loved his siblings. The other two teens who were shot are currently recovering in the hospital. The shooting is still under investigation.

Gun violence Community mourning Teenagers affected by violence Gun control laws Support for victims’ families

News Source : Antoinette DelBel

Source Link :Friends, family remember 15-year-old boy killed during shooting at graduation party in New Castle/