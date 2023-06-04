Remembering the Late Most Reverend Archbishop Emeritus of Santa Fe, Michael Jarboe Sheehan, Who Passed Away on June 3, 2023.

The Passing of Michael Jarboe Sheehan

The Most Reverend Michael Jarboe Sheehan, Archbishop Emeritus of Santa Fe, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the age of 84. He had been battling Parkinson’s disease for several years.

A Life of Service

Sheehan was born on July 9, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas. He was ordained a priest in 1964 and served in various parishes in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe before being appointed as Bishop of Lubbock, Texas in 1983.

In 1993, Sheehan was appointed as Archbishop of Santa Fe, where he served until his retirement in 2015. During his tenure, Sheehan was a strong advocate for social justice issues and worked tirelessly to protect the rights of immigrants and marginalized communities.

A Legacy of Compassion

Sheehan’s impact on the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and the wider community cannot be overstated. His commitment to serving the most vulnerable members of society was unwavering, and he was beloved by many for his compassion and kindness.

In addition to his work with social justice issues, Sheehan was also a champion for Catholic education. He oversaw the construction of several new schools and worked to ensure that Catholic education remained accessible to all families in the Archdiocese.

A Man of Faith

Throughout his life, Sheehan was deeply committed to his faith and to the Catholic Church. He was a strong advocate for interfaith dialogue and worked to promote understanding and cooperation between different religions.

Sheehan was also known for his dedication to the sacraments, particularly the Holy Eucharist. He believed that the sacraments were a source of grace and healing for all people, and he encouraged Catholics to deepen their spiritual lives through regular participation in the sacraments.

A Final Farewell

The passing of Michael Jarboe Sheehan is a great loss for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and for the wider Catholic community. However, his legacy of compassion, justice, and faith will continue to inspire and guide us for years to come.

We offer our deepest condolences to Sheehan’s family and loved ones, and we pray that he may rest in peace in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father.

