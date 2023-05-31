“Remembering the Life and Legacy of Actor John Beasley: A Tribute to His Passing at Age 79”

Actor John Beasley Passes Away at the Age of 79

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of actor John Beasley. The veteran actor, best known for his roles in movies like “The Apostle” and “The Sum of All Fears,” died on September 13, 2021, at the age of 79.

John Beasley’s Career

John Beasley was born on June 26, 1941, in Omaha, Nebraska. He began his career as a stage actor in the 1970s, and over the years, he appeared in numerous plays, television shows, and movies. He was also a talented musician, and he often incorporated his love of music into his acting roles.

Beasley’s breakthrough performance came in 1997 when he starred in the movie “The Apostle” alongside Robert Duvall. He received critical acclaim for his performance, and it opened doors for him in Hollywood. In addition to his work in movies, Beasley also appeared in several popular TV shows, including “Everwood,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and “The Walking Dead.”

John Beasley’s Funeral

John Beasley’s funeral was held on September 19, 2021, in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. The service was attended by family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

During the funeral, many people spoke about Beasley’s talent and his impact on the acting world. His son, actor Michael Beasley, gave a heartfelt eulogy, saying, “My father was an amazing actor, musician, and human being. He loved his craft, and he loved his family. He will be deeply missed.”

The funeral ended with a musical tribute to Beasley, with several musicians playing some of his favorite songs. It was a fitting tribute to a man who loved both acting and music.

John Beasley’s Legacy

John Beasley leaves behind a legacy of great performances and a commitment to his craft. He was a beloved figure in the acting community, and he will be missed by many.

His son, Michael, summed up his father’s legacy best when he said, “My father was a true artist. He was passionate about his work, and he always gave it his all. He was a great father, a great actor, and a great friend. He will always be remembered.”

Rest in peace, John Beasley. You will be deeply missed.

John Beasley obituary John Beasley memorial service John Beasley cause of death John Beasley acting career John Beasley tribute