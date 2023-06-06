“Remembering the Life of Alden Maynard: A Heartbreaking Loss”

Alden Maynard Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alden Maynard, who tragically left us too soon. He was a beloved father, husband, friend, and member of his community.

Alden was born on November 15th, 1975, and grew up in a small town in Maine. He was a kind and generous person who always put others before himself. He had a passion for helping those in need and spent most of his life working in various non-profit organizations.

Alden was a dedicated husband to his wife of 20 years, Sarah, and a loving father to their two children, Emily and Jack. He was a role model to his children and always encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

On May 12th, 2021, Alden passed away tragically while on a humanitarian mission in a remote area of Africa. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

Alden’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he had on the world. Rest in peace, Alden Maynard.

