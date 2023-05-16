“Remembering the Life of Becky Ellis: An Obituary”

Remembering Becky Ellis: A Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Education

Becky Ellis was born on January 3, 1950, in Portland, Oregon to parents Richard and Elizabeth Ellis. She grew up in a loving and supportive family and attended local schools. Becky’s parents instilled in her the values of hard work, determination, and kindness. These qualities would become the foundation of her life’s work.

After graduating from high school, Becky attended the University of Oregon, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She went on to obtain a Master’s degree in Education from Portland State University. Throughout her academic journey, Becky was a dedicated student who excelled in her studies. She was passionate about learning and making a difference in the world.

Career and Achievements

Becky’s career spanned over 30 years in the education field. She started as a teacher in the Portland Public School system and quickly rose through the ranks to become an administrator. Becky was a natural leader who inspired her colleagues and students to achieve their best. She was respected by everyone who knew her for her unwavering commitment to education and her tireless efforts to make a difference in the lives of children.

During her career, Becky received numerous accolades for her work in education. She was recognized as a National Distinguished Principal and was awarded the Oregon Principal of the Year. She was also a sought-after speaker and consultant, sharing her expertise and passion for education with others.

Personal Life and Legacy

Becky was not only a successful educator but also a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She had a warm and generous spirit that touched the lives of many. Becky was an avid traveler who loved exploring new places and meeting new people. She also enjoyed gardening, hiking, and spending time with her beloved dog, Charlie.

Becky will be remembered for her kindness, her intelligence, and her unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. She leaves behind a legacy of excellence in education and a model of how to live a life filled with purpose and meaning.

Final Thoughts

Becky Ellis was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of educators, students, and anyone who strives to make a positive impact in the world. Although she is no longer with us, her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, Becky Ellis.

