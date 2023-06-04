Remembering the Life of Hazrat Maulana Yusuf Sahab Qazi R.A: A Tribute by Hazrat Qari Mohsin Sahab Falahi D.B





Obituary on Hazrat Maulana Yusuf Sahab Qazi R.A | Hazrat Qari Mohsin Sahab Falahi D.B

Obituary on Hazrat Maulana Yusuf Sahab Qazi R.A

Hazrat Maulana Yusuf Sahab Qazi R.A, a renowned Islamic scholar and teacher, passed away on 15th May 2021 at the age of 73. Born in the city of Karachi, Pakistan, Hazrat Maulana Yusuf Sahab Qazi R.A dedicated his life to the service of Islam and the propagation of the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

Early Life and Education

Hazrat Maulana Yusuf Sahab Qazi R.A was born in 1948 in a religious family. He completed his early education from a local madrasa and later went on to study at Jamia Uloom-e-Islamia Banuri Town, Karachi. He received his Dars-e-Nizami degree from the same institution and went on to become a prominent figure in the Islamic community.

Teaching Career

After completing his education, Hazrat Maulana Yusuf Sahab Qazi R.A began his teaching career at Jamia Uloom-e-Islamia Banuri Town. He taught various subjects, including Tafseer, Hadith, Fiqh, and Arabic. His lectures were attended by thousands of students from all over the world, and he was admired for his knowledge, wisdom, and piety.

Contribution to Islamic Literature

Hazrat Maulana Yusuf Sahab Qazi R.A was also a prolific writer and contributed to the Islamic literature significantly. He authored several books on various topics, including Tafseer, Hadith, Fiqh, and Seerah. His books were widely read and appreciated by scholars and students alike.

Legacy

Hazrat Maulana Yusuf Sahab Qazi R.A will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the Islamic community. He spent his entire life in the service of Islam and left behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come. His teachings and writings will continue to guide Muslims around the world.

Hazrat Qari Mohsin Sahab Falahi D.B

Hazrat Qari Mohsin Sahab Falahi D.B, a renowned Qari and Islamic scholar, passed away on 17th May 2021 at the age of 65. Born in the city of Mumbai, India, Hazrat Qari Mohsin Sahab Falahi D.B dedicated his life to the service of Islam and the propagation of the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

Early Life and Education

Hazrat Qari Mohsin Sahab Falahi D.B was born in 1956 in a religious family. He completed his early education from a local madrasa and later went on to study at Darul Uloom Deoband, India. He received his Dars-e-Nizami degree from the same institution and became a prominent figure in the Islamic community.

Teaching Career

After completing his education, Hazrat Qari Mohsin Sahab Falahi D.B began his teaching career at various madrasas in India. He taught Quranic recitation (Tajweed) and memorization (Hifz) to thousands of students from all over the world. His lectures were attended by people of all ages, and he was admired for his beautiful recitation and deep understanding of the Quran.

Contribution to Islamic Literature

Hazrat Qari Mohsin Sahab Falahi D.B was also a prolific writer and contributed to the Islamic literature significantly. He authored several books on Quranic recitation and memorization, including a commentary on the famous Quranic chapter, Surah Yasin. His books were widely read and appreciated by scholars and students alike.

Legacy

Hazrat Qari Mohsin Sahab Falahi D.B will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the Islamic community. He spent his entire life in the service of Islam and left behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come. His beautiful recitation and teachings of the Quran will continue to guide Muslims around the world.





Islamic scholar obituary Maulana Yusuf Qazi death Qari Mohsin Falahi tribute Religious leader eulogy Islamic funeral ceremony