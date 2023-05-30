“Remembering the Life of Reed Schwallie: Obituary in Warren, MI”

Reed Schwallie Has Passed Away: A Tribute to His Life and Legacy

Warren, MI – The Passing of Reed Schwallie

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Reed Schwallie, a beloved member of the Warren, MI community. Reed passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was 68 years old.

A Life Well-Lived

Reed Schwallie was a man who lived a life full of purpose, passion, and dedication. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his family above all else. Reed was a hardworking and respected member of the Warren community, where he spent his entire life.

Reed was an active member of his church, where he served as a deacon and volunteered his time to various community outreach programs. He was a kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

A Legacy to Remember

Reed Schwallie’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his lifetime. He will be remembered as a man of integrity, humility, and faith. His commitment to his family, community, and church is an inspiration to us all.

Reed’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be missed dearly by his wife, children, grandchildren, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Final Farewell

A funeral service for Reed Schwallie will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Warren. The service will begin at 10:00 AM and will be followed by a graveside ceremony at the Warren Cemetery.

Reed Schwallie’s passing is a great loss for the Warren community. However, his legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us all. Rest in peace, Reed. You will be forever missed and loved.

