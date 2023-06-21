Remembering the Radiant Soul of Mikylah Wright: Obituary and Death of Mikayla Wright

Remembering Mikylah Wright: A Radiant Soul

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mikylah Wright, who left us on August 23, 2021, at the age of 26. Mikylah was a beautiful and radiant soul who touched the hearts of everyone she met.

Born on April 7, 1995, in Los Angeles, California, Mikylah was the daughter of John and Maria Wright. She grew up in a loving family and was always surrounded by her siblings, cousins, and close friends. Mikylah was a bright student and graduated from Los Angeles High School in 2013. She went on to pursue a degree in journalism at the University of California, Berkeley.

Mikylah was a talented writer and had a passion for social justice. She used her voice to speak out against inequality and discrimination, and her words inspired many. Her love for life was contagious, and she had a way of making everyone feel welcomed and loved.

Mikylah had a close-knit group of friends who were like family to her. She loved spending time with them and creating memories that would last a lifetime. She was an avid traveler and had a thirst for adventure. Mikylah loved exploring new places and immersing herself in different cultures.

Mikylah’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. She will always be remembered for her infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering spirit. Mikylah’s legacy will live on through the memories she created and the lives she touched.

Rest in peace, Mikylah. You will be deeply missed.

