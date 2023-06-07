“Remembering Twisten: Vitality Valorant Pro’s Tragic Passing at 19 and his Final Moments”

Vitality Valorant Pro Twisten Dies at 19

The Valorant community is mourning the loss of Vitality pro player, Twisten, who passed away at the age of 19. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Twisten was known for his exceptional skills as a player and was a rising star in the competitive Valorant scene. His untimely death has left a void in the community, and he will be dearly missed.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Twisten’s family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

