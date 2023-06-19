“Remembering W, One of the Most Influential Bands in Death Metal, Regardless of Your Musical Preferences”







Obituary

Obituary is one of the most important death metal bands in history. They were formed in 1984 in Tampa, Florida and have released ten studio albums to date.

The band’s signature sound is characterized by powerful and heavy guitar riffs, thundering drums, and deep growling vocals. Obituary’s music has been a major influence on the death metal genre and has inspired countless bands around the world.

Some of Obituary’s most notable albums include “Slowly We Rot”, “Cause of Death”, and “World Demise”. Their music is known for its intense brutality and dark themes, often exploring the darker aspects of life and death.

Obituary has toured extensively throughout their career, playing shows all over the world. They have shared the stage with many other legendary metal bands, including Slayer, Megadeth, and Sepultura.

The death metal community has lost a true pioneer with the passing of Obituary’s founding member and guitarist, Allen West, on March 7, 2021. His contributions to the band and the genre as a whole will never be forgotten.

Obituary’s legacy will continue to live on through their music and the countless fans they have inspired over the years.





