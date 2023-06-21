Reminders for Parents to Ensure Water Safety for their Children

Posted on June 21, 2023

Water Safety Reminders for Parents

  • Always supervise children when they are in or near water.
  • Teach children to swim at a young age.
  • Use coast-guard approved life jackets for children and non-swimmers.
  • Ensure that pools and spas have proper barriers such as safety covers, fences, and gates.
  • Teach children to never run near a pool or other bodies of water.
  • Keep rescue equipment, such as a shepherd’s hook or life ring, by the pool.
  • Teach children to never dive into shallow water or unfamiliar bodies of water.
  • Learn CPR and first aid.
  • Know what to do in an emergency and have a plan.
