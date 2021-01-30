Remington Harder and Josey Tensen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Remington Harder and Josey Tensen killed in a car accident.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Remington Harder and Josey Tensen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Remington Harder and Josey James Tensen, I am still in shock that this is real! You both have brought joy and laughter… Posted by Mariah Heinze on Friday, January 29, 2021

Paynesville Bulldog Wrestling 5h · The Paynesville Wrestling club would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Remington Harder and Josey Tensen as well as the BBE wrestling community. Remi and Josey were tragically killed in a car accident yesterday. Remi was a manager/stat girl for the Bulldogs when she attended Paynesville High School and her older brother Tanner was a Bulldog wrestler. Josey was a standout wrestler for the Jaguars. Two lives gone way too soon. Rest In Peace! 2626 1 Comment Like Comment Share

Josey James Tensen I literally have no words..im going to miss you and Remington Harder sooooo much! Thank you for being… Posted by Desiree McDonough on Friday, January 29, 2021

Yalanda Cooley

We are so sorry for your loss! Sending lots of love and prayers!

Natasha Huls Pflueger

I am so sorry for you loss Mariah~ thinking of you during this difficult time

Courtney ‘Busch’ Hoppe

I’m so sorry this is so sad. Praying for you and their familiy.

Becca Kunz

Thinking of you during this time, lady! Prayers to you and their families.

Krista Smelter Kuklok

So sorry for.your loss. You will be in thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Shari Spanswick

So sorry for Your loss Mariah Heinze and Cody Rust , Prayers sent to both families, God needed Angels – of there Young ages !

Liz Heinze Weidauer

I’m so sorry to hear this. My sympathies… I just met Remi this summer.

Jessica Ann Ramsay

I am sorry for your loss Mariah Heinze and Cody Rust!!! Life flies by so fast and we never know when our time is. you guys and let me know if you need anything through this time. Sending prayers to both families .

Brenda Heinze Hommerding

Mariah and Cody, so very sorry for the loss of such dear friends! You are in my prayers!