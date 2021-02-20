Remington Viney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney, a valued member of the 115th Fighter Wing has Died.

115th Fighter Wing 1h · It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney, a valued member of the 115th Fighter Wing. Staff Sgt. Viney was killed in an aircraft crash in Janesville, Wisconsin on Tuesday February 16th at approximately 9:18 am. Staff Sgt. Viney a Kimberly, Wisconsin resident began her military journey with the Wisconsin Air National Guard in December of 2013. She enlisted as a crew chief assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing and in 2018 she transitioned to command and control operations working full-time in the command post. Staff Sgt. Viney was a decorated veteran who deployed overseas on several occasions. In 2015, she deployed to Kadena AB, Japan, in 2017 to Kunsan AB, Korea, and finally stateside to Nellis Air Force Base in 2018 in support of the annual Red Flag exercise. Staff Sgt. Viney earned the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Longevity Medal along with a few other unit awards. It was no secret that Staff Sgt. Viney had a passion for flying. She earned her private pilot license and worked as a flight instructor. Staff Sgt. Viney strove to progress and exceed in her life and her career. She earned her baccalaureate degree in business administration and management marketing along with her associate degree in aircraft maintenance technology in 2017. Staff Sgt. Viney was a model American Airman loved by many and will be greatly missed. To see Staff Sgt. Viney’s obituary follow the link below: http://www.cressfuneralservice.com/obi…/Remington-Viney… *Official photo taken prior to promotion to Staff Sgt. 1.1K1.1K 100 Comments 354 Shares Like Comment Share

