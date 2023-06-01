“remote PC shutdown”: A Comprehensive Guide to Shutting Down Your PC Using Your iPhone

How to Shut Down Your PC with iPhone

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you need to shut down your PC, but you’re not near it? Maybe you’re at work or out with friends. Fortunately, there are ways to turn off your computer remotely using your iPhone. In this article, we will introduce three methods to help you shut down your PC with your iPhone.

Way 1: Use RD Client to Shutdown PC with iPhone

The RD Client, or Microsoft Remote Desktop, is an app that allows you to access a Windows PC from your phone as if you were in front of the remote PC. Here are the steps to use RD Client to shut down your PC:

Download and open Microsoft Remote Desktop on your iPhone. Click the “+” sign on the top right corner of the interface and choose “Add PC” in the pop-up window. Click “PC Name” and enter the host name or IP address of the host PC. Click “User Account” and select “Add User Account” if you often need to remotely control a PC from your iPhone. Otherwise, select the default setting “Ask if necessary”. Return to the main interface and click the IP address icon you just created. Input the host PC username and password in the pop-up window and click “Next”. Now you can successfully connect to the PC from your iPhone. Click on the Start menu and select “Shut down” to turn off the remote PC.

Way 2: Use Chrome Remote Desktop to Shutdown PC with iPhone

Chrome Remote Desktop is a remote access tool developed by Google that allows you to control your PC from your iPhone. Here’s how to use it:

Search “Chrome Remote Desktop” in the App Store and install it. Open Chrome Remote Desktop and click “SIGN IN”. Select the PC you want to control and click on it. Enter the PIN code and select “Connect”. Now the connection is successfully established. You can shut down the PC by clicking on the Start menu and choosing the “Shut down” option.

Way 3: Try AnyViewer to Shutdown PC with iPhone [Recommended]

If you’re looking for a more convenient way to shut down your computer remotely, AnyViewer is a good choice. Here’s how to use it:

Download AnyViewer iOS app from the App Store and install AnyViewer on your computer. Install AnyViewer, sign up, and fill in the information to create an AnyViewer account. After logging in, the PC is automatically assigned to the account. After login, go to the “Device” tab and you will find that your PC will be assigned to the device automatically. Enter your email and password to log in to the same AnyViewer account on your iPhone. Click on the PC you want to control. Click “One-click Control” to access the unattended computer with one click. Then the connection will be established successfully. Click the menu button in the right corner. Select “Power Management” and then “Shut Down”.

With these three methods, you can easily shut down your PC remotely using your iPhone. Whether you choose RD Client, Chrome Remote Desktop, or AnyViewer, you can turn off your computer with a few clicks from anywhere and anytime.

