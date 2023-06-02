“Remote worker motivation”: 1. Effective Strategies for Boosting Remote Worker Morale 2. Inspiring Ways to Encourage Productivity in Remote Teams 3. Techniques for Motivating Remote Employees to Achieve their Goals 4. Proven Methods for Keeping Remote Workers Engaged and Focused 5. Creative Approaches to Motivating a Distributed Workforce

How Employers Can Motivate Remote Workers

Remote working has become widespread in the UK, with 16% of employees solely working from home between September 2020 and January 2023. However, there are many harmful misconceptions surrounding remote working, including the concern that employees may become less productive while working outside of the office. A study found that 51% of employees are more productive when working from home, and 20% suffer from burnout in the office. Here, employee engagement experts Weekly10 explore five ways employers can motivate remote workers, and why commonly used time-tracking software isn’t the answer.

Thinking Ahead with Realistic Goals

Employee engagement can be encouraged by setting professional goals. By thinking ahead and setting clear guidelines that coincide with personal development plans, managers and team leaders can help workers achieve their goals. However, these goals should always be realistic. If workers do not have enough resources to meet their targets, this can have the opposite effect and discourage hard work. They may also feel the need to work overtime, which can quickly lead to employee burnout.

Creating Incentive Programmes

Once employers have established realistic goals, they can create incentive programmes for the workplace. It can be stressful to meet deadlines and targets, but financial and social rewards are sure to motivate remote employees. These incentive programmes can offer anything that aligns the company and its values, such as commission, wage increases, profit sharing, bonus payments and more.

Remember to Recognise and Celebrate Success

There is no denying that a little recognition can go a long way. So, to continue motivating your remote workers, remember to recognise and celebrate their success. From passing probation to reaching monthly targets, there’s lots of things to highlight in the workplace. Employers can praise employees on video calls, in monthly catch-ups or during team meetings. By creating incentive programmes and remembering to celebrate success, employers are supporting intrinsic and extrinsic motivational factors.

Practicing and Encouraging Transparent Feedback

Next, transparent feedback is important in the workplace. No matter the nature of the job, employees should understand the successes and potential pitfalls of their performance, thereby promoting constant growth for their remote workers. However, communication is a two-way street. Employees should feel comfortable voicing any praise or concerns of their own. By conducting frequent 1-2-1 meetings, team members are more likely to feel comfortable sharing their feelings, and understand the option is there for them to do so. With this clear line of communication, employers are better able to spot issues, find solutions and help the team develop.

Prioritising Health and Wellbeing

The health and wellbeing of employees is paramount. If they are suffering from a physical or mental ailment, for example, it will inevitably affect their performance at work. That is why they should feel comfortable confiding in managers and taking sickness leave. To promote health and wellbeing in the workplace, employers can organise online mental health catch-ups, virtual guided meditation classes and more. Then, in turn, remote workers are more likely to engage with the business.

Why is Time-Tracking Software Not the Answer?

It is easy to consider businesses in a purely quantitative manner. However, these companies are made up of people from all walks of life with various personalities. This means that one method of encouraging engagement, such as time-tracking software, does not always work. Time-tracking software is a commonly used tool. It allows managers to oversee the daily activities of remote workers, including the level of work being completed at home. Despite the visibility it gives employers, time-tracking software is actually harmful to the productivity of remote workers. Not only can it put unnecessary pressure on workers to complete tasks, but it can also foster a mistrusting environment that demotivates workers. Alternatively, employees can measure outputs and inputs with regular meetings, use goal setting to establish clear expectations and build a culture based on trust, rather than using time tracking software.

News Source : HRreview

Source Link :5 ways to motivate remote workers!/