“remotely commissioning multiple computers”: A Guide to Remotely Commissioning Multiple Computers Simultaneously: Step-by-Step Instructions

How to Access Multiple Computers Remotely

Remote access to multiple computers is a common requirement in many workplaces. Whether you need to access ten computers in a mainframe room or manage multiple devices remotely, there are different methods to achieve this. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to access multiple computers remotely via Remote Desktop Connection and introduce a better way to remotely control multiple computers.

Using Remote Desktop to Access Multiple Computers Remotely

One way to access multiple computers remotely is by using Remote Desktop (RDP) which requires some additional settings. Here’s how to set up Remote Desktop for simultaneous remoting on multiple PCs:

Part 1: Change RDP Port Number in Registry Editor

RDP default port 3389 only works for one computer, so you need to create a new port on each computer separately and modify the router accordingly to allow remote access to multiple computers.

Press Windows + R and then type “regedit” to open Registry Editor. Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\ControlSet001\ControlTerminal Server\WinStation\RDP-Tcp In the right pane, double click “PortNumber” and check “Decimal”. Change the default port number (3389) to any other value, such as 3388.

Part 2: Allow Port to Pass Through Firewall

Now that we’ve set up the port number for each PC, we can allow the port to pass through the firewall:

Press Win + R, type “Control Panel” and click “OK”. Click “System and Security” and then search for “Windows Defender Firewall”. Click on “Advanced Settings”. Double click “Inbound Rules” and then select “New Rule”. Select “Port” in the “Rule Type” screen and click “Next”. In the “Protocol and Port” screen, select “TCP”, enter the port number, e.g. 3327, and click Next. On the “Action” screen, select “Allow the connection” and click “Next”. On the Profile screen, check Domain, Dedicated, and Public options as appropriate and click Next. In the “Name” screen, enter the name of the new port and click “Finish”.

Part 3: Assign Ports Through Router

Assign ports through router:

Open the router configuration interface and find the Single Port Forwarding section. Enter the port number used to identify the computer or registry changes. For example “Desktop” for the local computer and “Laptop” and “Joe’s PC” for other remote computers. Find out the IPv4 address of each computer and assign it to the corresponding port number. Press “Win + R” and type “cmd”, click “OK” and type “ipconfig” to find out the local IP address of the computer.

Part 4: Connect to New Port

After the setup is complete, you can connect to the object users one by one:

Search “Remote Desktop Connection” in the search box. On the “General” tab, enter the IP address and username of the host computer and then click “Connect”. In the pop-up “Windows Security” window, enter the password under that username and click “OK”. In the pop-up “Authentication” window, click “Yes” to connect remotely successfully. After that, you can access multiple computers one by one.

Using AnyViewer for Remote Access to Multiple Computers

Although RDP can meet your basic remote control needs, the process of remotely controlling multiple computers with RDP is time-consuming and troublesome. We recommend using AnyViewer, a free and safe remote access software that allows you to remotely access multiple computers easily and securely:

The Highlights of AnyViewer

Simple operation and fast connection speed.

Secured by Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) encryption.

Suitable for multiple Windows versions including Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7 Home Edition.

For unattended access, you can remotely access the computer with one click once you have logged into the same account.

How to Use AnyViewer for Remote Access to Multiple Computers

Here’s how to use AnyViewer:

Click the button to download, install and launch AnyViewer on all computers. Go to “Sign In” and then click “Sign Up” to create an AnyViewer account. Log in with the same account on all the computers you want to connect to remotely. On the computer where you will start the remote sessions, go to Device, find the computer you want to control, click it and click One-click control. Do the same to connect remotely to another computer. Now you can remote control multiple computers at the same time and manage the sessions on the tab.

Note that AnyViewer free plan supports remote access to two computers at the same time; to access three or more computers simultaneously with one computer, you must upgrade to the Professional or Enterprise plan. After the upgrade, you can unlock more features like privacy mode, assign and manage more devices.

Conclusion

Remote access to multiple computers can be achieved through Remote Desktop or AnyViewer. While Remote Desktop requires some additional setup, AnyViewer is a simple and secure option for remote control of multiple devices. Choose the method that best suits your needs and enjoy the convenience of remote access to multiple computers.

