“remotely”: Top three remote work destinations.

Discovering the Best Cafes and Coffee Shops for Work in Silver Spring and Bethesda

Looking for a great place to work in Silver Spring or Bethesda? We’ve got you covered. Here are three of the area’s best cafes and coffee shops for getting things done.

Kaldi’s Social House

Located at 918 Silver Spring Ave., Silver Spring, Kaldi’s Social House is the perfect spot for meetings and work sessions. The interior is spacious and filled with wood tables, leather-backed armchairs, and ample counter seating. The smooth Latin jazz or Afrobeat tunes are kept low, so you can focus on your work. Customers love the espresso drinks served in white ceramic mugs, and the all-day breakfast menu is extensive, with an entire section devoted to toasts. The only downside is that the interior is sparsely decorated in darker tones, and the back half lacks natural light.

Takoma Bev Co.

If you’re looking for a local neighborhood cafe, Takoma Bev Co., located at 6917 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park, is the perfect spot. This 30-seat all-day restaurant offers a variety of seating spread across two white-walled rooms where colorful local art is showcased. If you’re not a fan of indie music, there’s a covered outdoor patio where you can work at picnic tables while enjoying such classics as a BLT, Cobb salad, or grilled cheese. Products are sourced primarily from sustainably minded vendors, including Counter Culture Coffee and Rishi Tea & Botanicals, and you can always find 10 craft beers on tap. The only downside is that electrical outlets are a little tricky to come by.

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

Located at 7276 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, Tatte Bakery & Cafe is a lively city eatery known for its Stumptown coffee, Israeli-inspired fare, and Instagrammable—and delicious—pastries. The rustic wood counters are perfect for working, and power strips line the undersides. Sunlight shines in through floor-to-ceiling windows, and you can slide into a chocolate leather banquette to work at a marble bistro table or take a seat alfresco in the adjoining corridor. The only downside is that the near-constant banging and whistling of the espresso machine may be too distracting for some.

In conclusion, whether you’re looking for a meeting hub, a local neighborhood cafe, or a lively city eatery, Silver Spring and Bethesda have plenty of options to choose from. Check out Kaldi’s Social House, Takoma Bev Co., and Tatte Bakery & Cafe for the best cafes and coffee shops for work in the area.

News Source : Jacqueline Mendelsohn

Source Link :Three great places to work remotely/