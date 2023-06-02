“Remove Search Bar iPhone”: Tutorial: Removing the Search Bar from the Home Screen on iPhone

How to Remove Search Bar from Home Screen on iPhone (Tutorial)

Are you tired of seeing the search bar on your iPhone’s home screen? Maybe you don’t use it often, or maybe you just don’t like the way it looks. Whatever the reason, removing the search bar from your home screen is a quick and easy process. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to remove the search bar from your iPhone’s home screen.

Step 1: Access the Home Screen Layout

The first step is to access the home screen layout. To do this, go to your iPhone’s settings and select “Home Screen & Dock.”

Step 2: Customize the Home Screen Layout

Next, select “Home Screen Layout” and choose the option to “Customize Home Screen.” This will allow you to rearrange the icons on your home screen.

Step 3: Move the Search Bar

Once you’ve accessed the home screen layout customization, you can move the search bar to a different location or remove it completely. To move the search bar, simply tap and hold on the icon until it starts to wiggle. Then, drag the search bar to the desired location on your home screen.

Step 4: Remove the Search Bar

If you want to remove the search bar completely, simply tap on the “-” icon in the top left corner of the search bar. This will remove the search bar from your home screen.

Step 5: Save Changes

After you’ve made your changes, be sure to save them by selecting “Done” in the top right corner of the screen. This will apply your changes to your home screen layout.

Step 6: Enjoy Your New Home Screen Layout

Once you’ve removed the search bar from your home screen, you can enjoy your new layout. You’ll notice that your home screen looks cleaner and more organized without the search bar taking up space.

Conclusion

Removing the search bar from your iPhone’s home screen is a simple process that can be done in just a few steps. Whether you don’t use the search bar often or you just don’t like the way it looks, removing it can help you create a more personalized home screen layout. Follow these steps to remove the search bar and enjoy your new home screen layout.

Source Link: How to Remove Search Bar from Home Screen on iPhone (Tutorial)

