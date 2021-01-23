Rémy Julienne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rémy Julienne has Died .

By | January 23, 2021
0 Comment

Rémy Julienne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rémy Julienne has Died .

Rémy Julienne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

From Sweden with Love @JamesBond007se Bond director and FSWL supporter John Glen shares his thoughts after hearing the sad news about Rémy Julienne’s ( @RJ_Cascade ) passing on 21 January. John and Rémy worked together on five @007 films from 1981 until 1989 creating some epic action sequences.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.