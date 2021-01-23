Rémy Julienne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rémy Julienne has Died .

Rémy Julienne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Bond director and FSWL supporter John Glen shares his thoughts after hearing the sad news about Rémy Julienne's (@RJ_Cascade) passing on 21 January. John and Rémy worked together on five @007 films from 1981 until 1989 creating some epic action sequences. https://t.co/cyhmHrJ3bt — From Sweden with Love (@JamesBond007se) January 23, 2021

