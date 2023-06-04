Renata Valliulina Net Worth: Biography, Age, Net Worth, and Measurements of Renata Valliulina

Renata Valliulina | Biography, Age, Net Worth, Measurements

Biography

Renata Valliulina is a well-known model, actress, and social media influencer. She was born on January 24, 1996, in Moscow, Russia. From a young age, Renata had a keen interest in fashion and modeling. She pursued her passion by participating in various beauty pageants and fashion shows.

Renata Valliulina’s career took off when she won the title of Miss Moscow in 2014. This opened doors for her in the modeling industry, and she quickly became a sought-after model. Renata has worked with numerous brands and has walked the runway for many high-profile fashion shows.

Apart from her modeling career, Renata Valliulina has also dabbled in acting. She has appeared in several Russian movies and TV shows, including the popular TV series, “The Kitchen.”

Age

Renata Valliulina was born on January 24, 1996. As of 2021, she is 25 years old.

Net Worth

Renata Valliulina’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has earned her wealth through her successful career as a model and actress. Renata also earns a significant amount through her social media presence. She has a large following on platforms such as Instagram, where she promotes various brands and products.

Measurements

Renata Valliulina is known for her stunning looks and hourglass figure. Her measurements are as follows:

Height: 5’7″ (170 cm)

Weight: 121 lbs (55 kg)

Bust: 34″ (86 cm)

Waist: 24″ (61 cm)

Hips: 35″ (89 cm)

Renata Valliulina’s figure has made her a popular choice for lingerie and swimwear campaigns. She has worked with several well-known brands in this category.

Conclusion

Renata Valliulina is a talented model and actress who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. Her stunning looks and impressive resume have made her a sought-after model and influencer. Renata’s net worth is a testament to her success, and she continues to be an inspiration to many young women who aspire to make it big in the modeling world.

