Manzor Hussain Kirlo, a Famous Comedian, Has Passed Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Manzor Hussain Kirlo, a beloved comedian and entertainer known for his unique and hilarious performances. He will be deeply missed by his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.Rest in peace, Manzor Hussain Kirlo.@Maztv